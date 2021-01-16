Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $241.97

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.97 and traded as high as $250.00. Shires Income (SHRS.L) shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 18,383 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

About Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

