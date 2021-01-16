Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $44.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $12,830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

