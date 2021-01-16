Shopify’s (SHOP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,225.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,000.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

SHOP stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,170.47. 893,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,616. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,031.21. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,918.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

