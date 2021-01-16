Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $14.90. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 14,302 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 123.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.