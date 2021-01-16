Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expands By 70.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of BAK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Braskem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Santander raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 157.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braskem by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

