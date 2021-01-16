Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Decreases By 36.1%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Ceres Power stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

