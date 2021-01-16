Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 30.3%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,460.0 days.

CHUEF opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90. Chubu Electric Power has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

