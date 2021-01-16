Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Drops By 34.4%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

