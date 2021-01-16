Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Increases By 64.3%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,230. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAIL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 327,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.63. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

