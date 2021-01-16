Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Declines By 36.5%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRVY traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 79,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

