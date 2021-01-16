Short Interest in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Decreases By 22.7%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,829. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 874.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 481.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

