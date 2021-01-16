Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Declines By 49.7%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get HOYA alerts:

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. 16,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. HOYA has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $141.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.45.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.