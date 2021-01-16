Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 84.9%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

