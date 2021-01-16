Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Expands By 97.9%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 223,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,698,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

