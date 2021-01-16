Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Rises By 38.2%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 209,178 shares during the period.

NYSE HEQ opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

