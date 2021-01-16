Short Interest in Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Expands By 69.5%

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,380. Kahoot! AS has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Get Kahoot! AS alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHOTF. DNB Markets began coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kahoot! AS Company Profile

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.