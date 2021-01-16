Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Decreases By 22.5%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,981. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

