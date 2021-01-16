Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Expands By 29.0%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 161,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TIGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.52. 58,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.67. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

