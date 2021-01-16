Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Declines By 49.4%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the December 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NPA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,232. New Providence Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 9.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

