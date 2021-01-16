Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Drops By 32.1%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NextCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 269,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NextCure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.