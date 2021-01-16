Short Interest in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Increases By 35.8%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 817,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

OTIC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,409. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

