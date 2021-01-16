Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Declines By 25.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 4,403,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after buying an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,914,000. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after buying an additional 215,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

