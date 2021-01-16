Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Expands By 81.0%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PBTS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

