Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) Expands By 100.0%

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The company has a market cap of $959,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.48. SAExploration has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

