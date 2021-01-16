Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Increases By 40.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $9.10 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

