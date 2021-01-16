Short Interest in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rises By 35.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $57.43. 354,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,677. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

