Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Drops By 23.7%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 845,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.