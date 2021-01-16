Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rises By 37.5%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$39.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. Spectris has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spectris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

