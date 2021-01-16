Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Declines By 29.5%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 51,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,653. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

