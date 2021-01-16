Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Expands By 28.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

