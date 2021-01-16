Short Interest in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Drops By 47.3%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,218,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 11,803,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,391.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $75.55 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $147.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

