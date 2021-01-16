Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Drops By 37.2%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $35.35 on Friday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

