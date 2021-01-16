Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rises By 72.5%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

