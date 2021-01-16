Short Interest in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Increases By 33.8%

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

