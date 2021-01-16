ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.08

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The company has a market cap of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of 210.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $97,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $75,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

