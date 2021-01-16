SHPING Market Capitalization Achieves $117,215.12 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 102.3% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $117,215.12 and approximately $14,216.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00511218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.24 or 0.04175618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016296 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

