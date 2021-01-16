Sidoti Lowers Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

BHE opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 712,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 216,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.