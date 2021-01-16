Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of GCTAF opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.