Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

