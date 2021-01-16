Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.09. Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 303,341 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

