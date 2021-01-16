Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.77

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.77 and last traded at C$22.54, with a volume of 25257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a market cap of C$841.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.99.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

