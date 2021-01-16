Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $136.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,925. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

