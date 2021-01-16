Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.33. 605,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,925. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

