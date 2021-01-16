Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Sika has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.