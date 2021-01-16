Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Sika has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.