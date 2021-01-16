Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Shares Down 3.6%

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 67,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 108,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Get Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) alerts:

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.25 million during the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.