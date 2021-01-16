Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.76

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 11068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Piazza acquired 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

