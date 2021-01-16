Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,400 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

SI traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 398.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

