Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

SMSMY opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Sims has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.