Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLP. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 75,578 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 70.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

